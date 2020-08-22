Wack: Assessing four groups of Republicans and the choice they face | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

Forever Trumpers are disproportionately members of a subset of the population political scientists describe as having an authoritarian disposition. Dr. Karen Stenner, in her book “The Authoritarian Dynamic,” notes that the U.S. has always had about 20% of the population, on the right and left, who have authoritarian inclinations. They are generally uncomfortable with ambiguity, diversity, compromise, and the messy give and take of democracy. They crave hierarchy, order, and binary choices presented by a single strongman: good and evil, right and wrong, us and them. Principles take a back seat to a sense of belonging to a group, and just as importantly, aggressively punishing anyone outside the group threatening the status quo. They believe that for all his other shortcomings, some openly acknowledged, President Trump is a leader who fights for them, understands their fears, and promises to punish those who they feel threatened by. There is no act of criminality, immorality, or treason that will shake their faith in their leader.