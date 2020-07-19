Community Voices: Bouchat’s ignorant opinions threaten well-being of Carroll County | COMMENTARY

He closes his column by stating “…the likelihood of a completely effective vaccine or cure for this virus is next to zero, so get used to this being with us, just like the flu.” It’s hard to know where to begin with this one. What’s most striking to me is the defeatism and call to despair, that while the rest of the developed world solves the problem of the pandemic, we should resign ourselves to the deaths of friends, family and co-workers that would happen if we just gave up, and all the economic devastation that would cause. It’s also just factually wrong. Effective therapies (not fake ones touted on social media and Fox News) are advancing quickly, and, though not imminent, a vaccine will very likely be available sometime next year. Arguing against the expertise, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit of our biomedical and pharmaceutical industries to fight against the pandemic sounds downright unpatriotic.