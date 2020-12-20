Wack: Operation Warp Speed, vaccine good example of how big government can solve big problems | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

Phase 2 clinical trials begin studying the effectiveness of the test vaccine. Does it stimulate the immune system and create effective immunity? At what dose? Safety continues to be the highest priority, as larger numbers of volunteers receive the vaccine. More test subjects are critical because immune system response is as unique as each of our genetic codes. One person can respond, and another not with the same vaccine, just because of their unique genetics. Understanding how and why this happens is another exciting area of vaccine research.