Community Voices: Bouchat has made clear he cares little for the people | COMMENTARY

If you were unhealthy as you described and you have now overcome those choices, you should be celebrated for that. However, the blatant dismissal of those that don’t have your fortitude belies your hypocrisy. Without knowing your story, there is no doubt that you didn’t achieve these things on your own. We all have a community that we should be able to rely on in times of need. And this is what you have forgotten about us is the sense of community that we should be able to rally around during this crisis. It shouldn’t matter whether I’m healthy or not, poor or not, wealthy or not, white or not, Black or not. What should matter is that we are all in this together, and by caring for the poorest of us, we care for all of us. That is what you have turned your back on. Your statements weren’t brave, they were cowardly, as they gave credence to the worst of our impulses. To blame the “other” for your inability to care for your fellow citizens.