Community Voices: Do shooting victims matter to Black Lives Matter? | COMMENTARY

No obeisance is due Black Lives Matter and their apathy toward the crime that wounds and kills so many Black Americans in major cities across the country. If you really want to make a difference, stop apologizing, get off your knees, and get on your phones, your tablets and your computers. Contact the passive, incompetent officials in cities where daily violence begins before sunrise — Chicago, Atlanta, Baltimore, Detroit, New York, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Seattle — and let them know that you are willing to do what BLM will not do; you will stand for all victims of crime.