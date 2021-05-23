Scanlan: Westminster rejected politics of negativity, giving reason for hope in future elections | GUEST COMMENTARY

As if things couldn’t get weirder, two Republican delegates wrote a letter to the city of Westminster questioning the integrity of the election. Neither delegate is from Westminster and one is not even from Carroll County, but they somehow thought it was OK to inject themselves into the fray with baseless accusations. The city quickly pointed out that poll watchers were permitted and that elected officials do not oversee elections. Though an unfortunate error, the misprint in the city newsletter was quickly corrected. So much for election fraud. The voters of Westminster were able to clearly see the underlying motive of these two delegates: when a candidate cannot compete on his own merits, it’s time to interject distractions with extraneous concerns.