Scanlan: Westminster rejected politics of negativity, giving reason for hope in future elections | GUEST COMMENTARY

The city of Westminster sure dodged a bullet in this month’s municipal election. Now that a little time has passed, it might be wise to revisit what happened.
The voters of Westminster showed up in record numbers to prove they wouldn’t be pushed around by outsiders and partisan extremists. Municipal elections are nonpartisan for a reason; the residents of a town want what is best for their community, the neighborhoods they live in. The same holds true for the Board of Education. We want an excellent school system that benefits our children. These are areas where political divides should be left at the door and a candidate’s qualifications and vision for the future should come first. Sadly, there are some who don’t believe in this simple principle.
The acrimony and divisiveness surrounding the mayoral race in Westminster sit squarely at the feet of the Carroll County Republican Central Committee. They actively recruited someone, anyone, to run against Dr. Mona Becker. It didn’t matter if the person was qualified to be mayor or if the candidate had a rudimentary knowledge of the issues facing the community, as long as they had a Republican running in a nonpartisan race.
Then we had groups like Carroll Republican Victory and the Maryland Republican Party joining the fight, raising funds and recruiting out of town volunteers. Instead of focusing on the issues facing Westminster, they injected irrelevant allegations. Somehow AOC and Bernie Sanders got linked to Becker. Her desire to see more young women involved in STEM programs (science, technology, engineering, and math) by highlighting women’s accomplishments in these fields was twisted into some leftist plot. She is a science teacher, by the way. And how many times do we have to hear about the so-called plastic bag ban?
As if things couldn’t get weirder, two Republican delegates wrote a letter to the city of Westminster questioning the integrity of the election. Neither delegate is from Westminster and one is not even from Carroll County, but they somehow thought it was OK to inject themselves into the fray with baseless accusations. The city quickly pointed out that poll watchers were permitted and that elected officials do not oversee elections. Though an unfortunate error, the misprint in the city newsletter was quickly corrected. So much for election fraud. The voters of Westminster were able to clearly see the underlying motive of these two delegates: when a candidate cannot compete on his own merits, it’s time to interject distractions with extraneous concerns.
The most disturbing aspect of this whole ordeal can be summed up with the local Republican insistence they will continue to politicize nonpartisan elections. The politics of division is how they believe elections are won. They are expert at trying to exploit every issue except what needs to be done for the good of a community. We saw this in the Westminster election, and they say we will continue to see it in future elections.
As a former educator, I find this particularly troubling. The job of the Board of Education is to ensure the very best for our students and our school system. Party politics should not come into it; however, the CCRCC endorses candidates and even contributes to some financially. They sent $2,500 to one candidate in the last BOE election. When a political party starts supporting and donating to BOE candidates, we should question its motives. Do they truly want what is best for our schools, or are they pushing a political agenda on our community?
The word “reprehensible” got thrown around a lot regarding the Westminster election, and clearly there was reprehensible behavior. An attempt was made to incorrectly brand Becker as a leftist and a socialist when neither is accurate nor relevant. Pointing out someone’s sexual orientation and then proclaiming innocence is wrong. Claiming that divisiveness is good because it increases voter turnout is ludicrous, perhaps even dangerous.
Wisely, the people of Westminster rejected the politics of negativity. Mona Becker ran a positive campaign and won by a landslide. Her victory can give us all a reason for hope, proof that we can do better. Let’s try to remember these lessons in 2022.
Tom Scanlan writes from Westminster.
