Scanlan: Reject ‘get off my grass’ mentality and embrace neighborly path toward a better community | GUEST COMMENTARY

The push to reopen prematurely could have been a train wreck. Thanks to the hard work of teachers, instructional assistants, custodians, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, nurses, and the entire administrative staff, it has been as successful as possible under these conditions. Teachers are finally getting vaccinated, and schools are being deep cleaned every Wednesday. While this makes for a much safer environment, the mitigation factor nobody seems to mention is the relatively small number of students who attend in person. Once that number doubles, things could change. Masks are a given, but what about social distancing to the “greatest extent possible”? What does that even mean? Let’s hope it’s not a euphemism for letting things slide when convenient, especially with the number of new COVID cases rising in our schools.