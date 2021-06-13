Scanlan: Carroll County Public Schools educators need a raise more than they need praise | GUEST COMMENTARY

Another area of contention is the difference between a Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) and a bonus. A COLA is a permanent adjustment, or increase, while a bonus is one-time money that does not impact one’s negotiated salary. A bonus is just a little something extra, kind of like a tip you might give someone for doing an excellent job. It may be welcome, but it is not a reliable, sustainable source of income. Where the difference between the COLA and a bonus becomes crucial is when the State of Maryland calculates an employee’s pension. Bonuses do not count toward an educator’s pension, so in reality a bonus is a cut in pay when the pension is factored in. Those educators who lost steps, and I am one, have lost thousands and thousands of dollars in lifetime earnings. For too many years CCPS has balanced its budget on the backs of its employees. Today, Carroll is one of the only counties in Maryland not guaranteeing a COLA for its educators.