Scanlan: Carroll County Public Schools educators need a raise more than they need praise | GUEST COMMENTARY

Dale Carnegie said, “Inaction breeds doubt and fear. Action breeds confidence and courage.” If our educators ever needed confidence in their school system, it is now. If Carroll County Public Schools and the Board of Education ever needed to show the courage to properly compensate our educators, it is now.
As the 2020-2021 school year winds down, we do not need to rehash all the trials and tribulations we have been through. The Carroll County Education Association has a long history of working closely with the Board of Education to enhance the learning environment for all students. Certainly, the contradictory forces of ensuring public safety while getting students back to in-person instruction put a strain on that relationship. Fortunately, most educators and students were able to navigate this challenging year relatively unscathed. In a few short days, they can all breathe a sigh of relief and look forward to the summer. Except those in Summer Recovery, but that’s a whole different story.
CCPS and CCEA are in the midst of contract negotiations, and once again salaries seem to be the thorniest sticking point. CCEA not only represents the teachers in Carroll County, but also counselors, registered nurses, speech pathologists, and a host of other necessary positions. For as long as I have been involved with the school system, I have witnessed these needless tugs of war. In times of financial hardship, educators have acquiesced in the name of supporting our schools and our students. Educators have gone without raises multiple times. One benchmark of service had been the step increase, the annual boost in base salary due to longevity. Many educators working today are still bitter about the seven step increases they missed and then the reshuffling of how often steps were awarded. Maintaining a consistent step increase schedule should be a guarantee, not a bargaining chip. When CCPS declares appreciation for their educators but refuses to acknowledge their service in a tangible way, this is hypocrisy, not appreciation.
Another area of contention is the difference between a Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) and a bonus. A COLA is a permanent adjustment, or increase, while a bonus is one-time money that does not impact one’s negotiated salary. A bonus is just a little something extra, kind of like a tip you might give someone for doing an excellent job. It may be welcome, but it is not a reliable, sustainable source of income. Where the difference between the COLA and a bonus becomes crucial is when the State of Maryland calculates an employee’s pension. Bonuses do not count toward an educator’s pension, so in reality a bonus is a cut in pay when the pension is factored in. Those educators who lost steps, and I am one, have lost thousands and thousands of dollars in lifetime earnings. For too many years CCPS has balanced its budget on the backs of its employees. Today, Carroll is one of the only counties in Maryland not guaranteeing a COLA for its educators.
We have known for years that Carroll County lags behind our neighboring counties in average pay yet far exceeds them in academic results. Our attendance and graduation rates remain the best in Maryland. Our MCAP results from 2019, the last year recorded, are among the highest in the state. Carroll County educators are dedicated to their students, working countless hours beyond the school day. They could immediately earn more money in another county, yet most remain in hopes of improved compensation. CCPS seems intent on dashing these hopes by refusing to negotiate in good faith. I would like to know why CCPS is willing to waste taxpayer dollars on hiring a professional negotiator when this was always handled inhouse during my long career.
I hope that the public and the county commissioners vocally support fair compensation for our educators. As a retired teacher, I have nothing to gain from my involvement in this issue. But I do know right from wrong. It is time that CCPS and the Board of Education put their money where their mouth is. Instead of saying they appreciate the hard work of educators, show their support by paying them a competitive salary. Educators need a raise more than they need praise.
Tom Scanlan writes from Westminster. He is a retired CCPS educator.