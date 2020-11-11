Roemer: School system needs to give Carroll County students a more diverse staff or be held accountable | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

I anxiously await Carroll County Public Schools' annual report on the progress it has made diversifying its faculty, which is on the agenda for tonight’s November Board of Education meeting. This report is typically made to the Board of Education each fall by the system’s director of Human Resources. After years of telling us diversifying the faculty is one of its top priorities, at this point, one would have to wonder how much simple incompetence would be to blame if CCPS’s abject failure in this regard continues into the current school year.
The excuses provided have been many, but perhaps the most insulting is the assertion Carroll County is simply a community teeming with racists, therefore, minorities would have to be crazy to want to work here. Further, the the argument continues, any minority teachers who do come, leave as soon as they can because Carroll County teachers are just too bigoted to work with.
I’ve heard this many times from people holding positions of leadership in the school system. Rather than adjusting its approach to recruiting and retaining minority teachers, every year CCPS simply repeats this slander to explain away its own failure for making any progress in diversifying its staff.
Last year, I wrote a Community Voices opinion piece on this subject which included specific steps CCPS could take to improve its diversity hiring and retention. Those steps included:
- Holding principals accountable when a minority teacher leaves CCPS because the culture in their building is so toxic. On the flip side, principals who do a particularly good job building a culture of inclusion in their schools should be rewarded in meaningful ways. My guess is, it’s currently of little consequence to most principals whether or not they’re proficient in this regard or not.
- More effectively working with our own minority high school students, encouraging them to consider teaching as a career, and offering them concrete incentives for accepting positions here at home.
- Establishing meaningful partnerships with colleges, and providing tangible incentives for their graduates to teach in Carroll County.
- Thoughtfully placing new hires in schools known for their inclusive cultures, and “clustering” teachers so as to provide natural “support groups,” rather than simply placing teachers wherever an opening happens to be.
- Offering signing bonuses to minority teachers that require they remain with CCPS for a specified period of time.
- Reimbursing for things like relocation expenses.
- Offering retention incentives to encourage minority teachers to remain in Carroll County.
- Creating a mechanism that effectively links people new to the county to the products and services they desire.
I’ll be interested in learning how many of these suggestions were actually adopted by the school system. Further, if CCPS believes the current culture in its schools is an impediment to hiring and retaining minority teachers, attempts to improve that culture have to be more sophisticated than simply punishing those who say something others find offensive.
These situations should be viewed as an opening to teach, not merely an opportunity to cleanse the system of “undesirables.” That approach only hardens attitudes, builds resentment, and destroys any opportunity for meaningful, change-inducing discussion. We’re not going to bully our way to more enlightened views concerning race and culture, and we’re not going to wish our way to a more diverse faculty. Either we do something tangible to improve the current state of affairs, or we need to just accept the fact that things are not likely to change anytime soon.
The world Carroll County’s students will enter when they graduate is as diverse today as it has ever been. Being exposed to a wide range of viewpoints is the natural outcome of a diverse faculty, and is essential if our children are to possess the skills necessary to successfully navigate a pluralistic society that grows more pluralistic with each passing year. No one will be happier than me if this year’s report to the Board of Education reflects significant progress in this regard. For the sake of our children, I hope it will.
Chris Roemer writes from Finksburg. Reach him at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com.
