Roemer: School system needs to give Carroll County students a more diverse staff or be held accountable | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

These situations should be viewed as an opening to teach, not merely an opportunity to cleanse the system of “undesirables.” That approach only hardens attitudes, builds resentment, and destroys any opportunity for meaningful, change-inducing discussion. We’re not going to bully our way to more enlightened views concerning race and culture, and we’re not going to wish our way to a more diverse faculty. Either we do something tangible to improve the current state of affairs, or we need to just accept the fact that things are not likely to change anytime soon.