Roemer: Impulse control, ability to handle anger can be path to success, away from tragedy | GUEST COMMENTARY

We all need to learn to better manage how we respond when something makes us angry. A good place to start might be our own Facebook or Twitter posts. Go back and take a look at your posts and ask yourself, if you were speaking with someone, would you say to their face the things your thumbs typed in perceived anonymity? Do your posts set an example you would want your children to follow about how they should speak to and treat other people? If we all learned to let more moments just pass without comment or response, perhaps tragedies like Aiden Leos’ death could be avoided.