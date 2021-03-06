Roemer: So how is our ‘nice’ president doing in terms of forging unity and dealing with our adversaries? | GUEST COMMENTARY

So, we now have a “nice” president. It will be interesting to see if “nice” still works in Washington. A rare feat seldom achieved, it’s been made all the more difficult by how caustic our politics has become. Besides, Biden is no Ronald Reagan, and Pelosi is no Tip O’Neil. But you never know. After four years of political warfare, it may be just what we’re all looking for, including our elected officials.
Of course “nice” is just a personality trait. It has nothing to do with policy, but Biden seems to really believe his “aw shucks” shtick will have Republicans completely forgetting their policy differences with Democrats, and falling all over themselves to do whatever the President calls on them to do.
For example, according to Biden, spending another $1.9 trillion ($1,900,000,000,000) is a no brainer. We shouldn’t even have to think about it.
I don’t think most of us can begin to fathom just how much money $1.9 trillion is. Consider this. If your salary was $50,000 a year and you saved every penny of it, it would take you nearly 40 million years to accumulate $1.9 trillion in cash. In other words, to end up with $1.9 trillion dollars today, scientists would tell you, you would have had to begun saving your money when whales were still dog-sized prehistoric land animals.
Keep in mind, we just spent $2 trillion on COVID relief a few months ago, but for the President, it’s ridiculous that there are those who even have to think about spending another $1.9 trillion, not to mention, most of that spending has nothing to do with COVID-19.
One of the main reasons given for needing to spend another $1.9 trillion is that state and local government budgets have been decimated by the current pandemic and are desperate for money to bail them out. Yet, before the latest multi-trillion dollar spending bill is even passed, Carroll County Government projects a sizable surplus for the current fiscal year. The reason is, tax revenues have been far more robust than projected, and the county already received a boat load of cash from the feds.
Maryland State Government, too, seems flush with cash. It just approved $750 in direct payments to qualifying families. $450 for individuals. Where is all this money coming from? It doesn’t seem like something a state with a budget devastated by the pandemic would be able to do.
There’s an awful lot of cash flying around right now, and if Republicans won’t buy into spending even more — every penny of which will need to be borrowed — the “nice” president says his party will just go it alone.
Maybe there will be other issues on which Biden can seek unity. If he does, it seems to me the biggest obstacle to the success of “nice,” at least domestically, is likely to be the far left of his own party.
Any position Biden takes in a genuine effort to promote unity, which by definition means working to build support from those who voted for Trump, will invariably upset AOC and the other adolescents in Congress, who will be constantly pushing Biden away from the center.
Look, if Biden really wants unity, he’s going to have to work for it. I think many Americans were truly hopeful he would; that his pledge to do so was something more than just words, but unity does not mean everyone simply goes along with whatever President Biden decides to do.
Then, there’s China and Russia and Iran and North Korea. They all get a vote on “nice”, too. I wonder what they think of “nice?” China has been taking advantage of “nice” presidents for years. The last time we had a “nice” president, Russia invaded the Ukraine and stole the Crimea. Remember when North Korea was shooting missiles over Japan? Iran insisted on being paid billions of dollars in cash to buy its “niceness.” For some reason, we obliged. That was “nice.”
If “nice” really is to work as a political strategy, both political parties have to develop a backbone to keep their extreme members in line and to keep our adversaries at bay. Both parties are going to have to work hard and make sacrifices to achieve it. Both parties are going to have to seek and find common ground and avoid adopting “all or nothing” positions. And both parties are going to have to stop all the incessant finger pointing.
But if Biden abandons any genuine effort to forge unity, and instead bows to the pressure coming from his left, history is likely to remember him as the “nice” president ... who sold out the nation to the socialists.
If that happens, the result won’t be very “nice” for anybody.
Chris Roemer is a former banker and a former Carroll County Public Schools middle school principal who writes from Finksburg. Reach him at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com.
