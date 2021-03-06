Roemer: So how is our ‘nice’ president doing in terms of forging unity and dealing with our adversaries? | GUEST COMMENTARY

I don’t think most of us can begin to fathom just how much money $1.9 trillion is. Consider this. If your salary was $50,000 a year and you saved every penny of it, it would take you nearly 40 million years to accumulate $1.9 trillion in cash. In other words, to end up with $1.9 trillion dollars today, scientists would tell you, you would have had to begun saving your money when whales were still dog-sized prehistoric land animals.