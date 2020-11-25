Roemer: Unemployment, education, mental health, nothing matters except COVID-19 | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

That said, it does seem the vast majority of people who get this illness recover pretty well. Those who don’t usually have prior conditions that make them susceptible to the worst COVID-19 has to offer. Given that, I’m not sure it’s necessary for everyone to behave as if contracting the virus will result in a life-threatening situation for them. Shouldn’t it be the most vulnerable who take the most restrictive steps to avoid getting ill? Every winter we deal with influenza, a virus which effects people differently, with the elderly and medically fragile at highest risk of developing life threatening complications. I don’t recall shutting everything down to prevent people from getting influenza. I do remember people being extra careful not to get it. Even so, every year influenza takes its toll on the same people who are most vulnerable to COVID-19.