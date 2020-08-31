Ridgely: Why this white man flies flag, supports Black Lives Matter | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

Truth be known, I have very few African American friends; fewer still Latino and Asian American friends; probably fewer still LBGTQ friends.
I can’t fully explain why that is because it is not intentional. I believe that if Debbie and I had known a more culturally diverse group of friends throughout our lives that we would have benefited greatly. We both came from very white, working-class neighborhoods in northern Baltimore County; thus having little exposure to other races in the 1960s and ’70s. Heck, I had only two Black kids in my enormous Catholic high school class — all four class-years of it. My parents were quite prejudiced, as were most of the neighbors and as were my Irish maternal grandparents. The brick row-house development I grew up in was entirely white then and it intended to stay that way for decades to come (and did).
As it is, I have only a small cadre of friends remaining and they are almost all white. Which brings me to Black Lives Matter and the small BLM flag I have at the end of my driveway about which I have received some very snotty criticism, chiding me that “all lives matter” and asking why am I taking up for that bunch of criminals, arsonists, rioters and provocateurs?
Well, no one asked me to put the flag up — I just feel the need to have it there in this demographic oasis of whiteness that’s called Carroll County.
This arising of the Black Lives Matter movement this year is looking to be quite consequential, perhaps knocking down the final vestiges of systemic bigotry and in that it has some folks scared of the unknown — of what real equality will bring with it
So, let me try to succinctly sum it all up for myself. I have, at last, gotten myself to deal with how this infamous hothead (me) would try to deal with being pulled over in my car at night by a Black police officer for being just a shade too white while being bald. I’d be scared but incensed and I might even get more than a bit upset over it, even though I was taught by my dad to always speak politely to any police officer or be willing to pay the price for exercising my right to free speech.
Now I have had to reckon with how I would feel if I were a friend or relation of George Floyd, or Brionna Taylor, or Ahmaud Arbery or any other citizen brought to the fist of white privilege for the crime of being born Black or brown or tan. It’s not as if any of these racially diverse groups were known to be lazy slackers that avoided hard work and long hours, so where did the Irish, Poles, Germans, English and so on get the gumption to enslave and criminalize these other humans?
I cannot begin to atone for the sin of slavery which Euro-whites brought upon Native Americans and every race brought to America, save their own. That’s not what I am about.
Just now I am seeing the hypocrisy of the Declaration of Independence that stated the right of all to be equal. The framers of our country no doubt believed they were being righteous in their causes, self-flattering, perhaps even being altruistic in attempting such high-falautin’ speech during an era that shunned such mores and derived its wealth from the very slavery that many of them seemed to refute.
I believe that if Jefferson and many of those same brave and brilliant founding fathers were alive today that they would be openly supportive of BLM, while being apologetic for not getting it right when given the same opportunity some 250 years ago.
I do not sympathize with rioters nor arsonists nor those who use the violent tactics I see some use against police officers, but those people are not at all what BLM is about. Those protesting peacefully on behalf of BLM and those rallying to the promise of equality fulfilled — now, at last — have all the support I can muster.
Neil Ridgely writes from Finksburg.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
For any member of the community who would like to submit a guest community voices column for publication consideration, it should be approximately 700 words and sent to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.