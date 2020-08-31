Ridgely: Why this white man flies flag, supports Black Lives Matter | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

I can’t fully explain why that is because it is not intentional. I believe that if Debbie and I had known a more culturally diverse group of friends throughout our lives that we would have benefited greatly. We both came from very white, working-class neighborhoods in northern Baltimore County; thus having little exposure to other races in the 1960s and ’70s. Heck, I had only two Black kids in my enormous Catholic high school class — all four class-years of it. My parents were quite prejudiced, as were most of the neighbors and as were my Irish maternal grandparents. The brick row-house development I grew up in was entirely white then and it intended to stay that way for decades to come (and did).