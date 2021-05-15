Reigel: Our community will be better if everyone strives to be more like Bird Brown | GUEST COMMENTARY

Bird, who passed away April 27, was the guy running drills at a club tryout and then the next minute, he was gone ... after letting you know he had to get back to Anne and the boys for dinner. Bird was the coach encouraging his high school players to execute plays flawlessly with his mom, sister, and Anne cheering from the bleachers. Bird was the guy running a tryout practice to assist the coaching staff with evaluations and team selection. Bird was the columnist who never shied away from writing his opinion. And yes, he was that nice guy who could be seen all over town helping his mom into a local restaurant. He doted over his mama. In fact, Bird doted on people and our community is better for having him, his passion, and energy.