Reiff: President Biden proves he is an effective leader over his first 100 days in office | GUEST COMMENTARY

1. The Pandemic: President Biden’s highest priority. Nothing has been more important than moving from a non or inept response to the pandemic to a well-planned logistical strategy. The president pledged to have 100 million vaccines administered. We have far surpassed that expectation. There is light at the end of the tunnel. Cases and deaths are way down. At this point, over 90 million Americans have been fully vaccinated. Most important, vaccinations have become available to virtually all citizens over the age of 16.