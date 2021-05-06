Reiff: President Biden proves he is an effective leader over his first 100 days in office | GUEST COMMENTARY

Thursday, April 29 marked the 100th day of the Biden presidency. President Biden has already put his stamp on taking us to a place where we can once again be proud of our political leadership.
Let’s look at what has happened in five areas.
1. The Pandemic: President Biden’s highest priority. Nothing has been more important than moving from a non or inept response to the pandemic to a well-planned logistical strategy. The president pledged to have 100 million vaccines administered. We have far surpassed that expectation. There is light at the end of the tunnel. Cases and deaths are way down. At this point, over 90 million Americans have been fully vaccinated. Most important, vaccinations have become available to virtually all citizens over the age of 16.
The previous administration had a great success with “Operation Warp Speed.” Ironically, many supporters are refusing to get vaccinated, largely because of the Deep State paranoia he created that afflicts his base.
2. The Environment: President Biden inherited challenges to rebuilding sound environmental policies due to the ex-president’s aggressive denial of science. He gutted the EPA, made America an enemy to international cooperation, and undermined policies dating back to the Nixon administration.
In the long term, nothing is more important than restoring the environment. President Biden’s initiatives will allow us to begin the process of responding to the existential threats of climate disruption. We are called upon to be stewards of the Earth.
3. Racism: While the ex-president used racism as the centerpiece of his tactic of creating fear and anger in his base, Biden’s commitment to anti-racism is unequivocal. He has created the most diverse administration in history. He has been able to focus specifically on the Black narrative and understands that racism is omnipresent in the lives of African Americans. He recognizes that racism is the deepest stain on the soul of America.
4. Immigration: The anti-immigration stance of the past administration was buttressed by lies, fear-mongering, and plain old racism. The president is trying to treat those attempting to enter the country as people rather than savages. But I cannot give high marks on the response to the humanitarian crisis at our southern border. The influx of immigrants caught the administration off-guard without effective strategies to process them. We need immigration policies that protect and serve all.
5. The Economy: “The economy will tank if Biden is elected!” Excuse me. The stock market is setting records. Unemployment is falling. Businesses are returning. The Democratic stimulus packages are getting us around the corner. This economic strategy is yet another example of how democratic socialism going back to the 1930s has been the means to revive a shattered economy. All indicators point toward further economic growth.
Biden has made no secret that the stimulus packages will require increased taxes on corporations and the wealthiest Americans. By the way, if you cashed any stimulus checks last year, you have already reaped the largesse of socialism, fully endorsed by the former president.
Undoubtedly the previous administration’s corporate benefits and tax cuts jump-started the economy to record highs. We cannot blame the past president for the economic collapse due to the outbreak of pandemic. However, encouraging the “reopening” of America throughout the pandemic largely set back an economic recovery. Instead of a stunning V-shaped recovery, COVID-19 came back with a vengeance virtually shutting down most businesses again … and again. The unwillingness to face reality impeded an economic recovery and resulted in tens of thousands of Americans needlessly dying, including at least 700 who likely contracted COVID-19 at presidential campaign rallies.
Our ex-president disgraced himself and his country. His tens of thousands of lies culminated in the biggest of them all, the stolen election. Emboldened by his hysteria, delusional loyalists violently attacked America’s most sacred political institutions. His legacy is not greatness but insurrection.
Joe Biden has made plenty of gaffes in his political career. He has taken stances on some issues that came back to bite him. At times, he has embellished his achievements and acted disingenuously. But overall, he’s a solid guy. He listens, takes advice, and uses data in his decision-making. He does not think he is always right. He cares about others. His leadership in his first 100 days is making America great again.
Henry Reiff is a community activist who writes from Westminster. Reach him at hreiff@mcdaniel.edu.
