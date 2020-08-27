Reiff: Cult of Trump founded on hate of anything perceived as threatening | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

Deniability works equally well in areas of social justice. There is no racism. Why are “the Blacks” so discontent? Maybe they should consider that it’s their fault. Why do they pretend there are obstacles? The Ayn Rand view that America is populated by “makers and takers” is the perfect justification for this racism. Upstanding white conservatives have “made” this country great. They have earned and deserve their privilege. We know who the “takers” are. They also deserve their place in society. They are not only lazy, but they want the hard work of white people to take care of them. Universal health care? Pay for helping people who have not earned it? Please.