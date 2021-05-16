Ready: General Assembly’s anti-law and order policies will only make things worse | GUEST COMMENTARY

The battle over police “reform” was probably the best example of this problem. I have consistently opposed the defunding and attacking of police departments. Scapegoating police will not help already unsafe communities. However, there were several areas where the General Assembly could have had common sense, bipartisan compromise. There were very aggressively anti-police activist groups that were arguing for drastic changes but I watched law enforcement representatives come to the table with ideas on what they needed to be able to do to execute their jobs effectively — and protect the public — while also addressing need for some reforms.