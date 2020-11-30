Pyatt: When questioning validity of elections becomes routine, democracy is in trouble | COMMENTARY

Bill O’Reilly has written a series of books on Killing Mr. X — Lincoln, Patton, Kennedy and Jesus as prime examples. I don’t know if he is working on “Killing Democracy,” but he should begin immediately. This book will be a best seller. And the material is plentiful. The perpetrator has made his intentions known for some time, has tweeted them to the world, and has acted more or less according to the script.
By most accounts, the 2020 presidential election was the most encompassing, best managed and fairest in history. In spite of countless allegations by the Trump team, nothing concrete has been uncovered, other than he doesn’t particularly like the results. There is no factual basis for not believing the tally.
Actually, he hates the results with a passion, and there are many articles regarding his huge debts he has incurred (as high as a billion dollars) and numerous potential criminal and civil actions on his radar screen once he loses his presidential immunity. This goes to motive.
In fact, the polls are under fire for under-predicting the extent of Biden’s victory. He should have won by a wider margin, based on their pre-election predictions and the actual vote count.
Trump has reached out in the most appalling and self-serving manner possible — by inviting a certifying official to come to the White House and stay as a guest at his hotel. Like “wink, wink,” you really can’t be surprised I’m doing this.
The Kansas City Chiefs won last February’s Super Bowl over the San Franciso 49ers and were awarded the Lombardi Trophy. What Trump is doing would be like the opposing team’s owner inviting the referees to visit him and perhaps lobby to get them to reverse a holding call or a pass interference call and possibly change the outcome of the game. And give the Niners the trophy post-mortem.
The Constitution was purposely vague when written for electing the president for reasons that probably don’t hold water anymore. It has been patched up as best we can with a mixture of integrity for the democratic process, enacting state laws to certify elections and a profound belief that this is how democracy works. I won, and you lost, or vice versa.
It can’t be any other way. Winners and losers are expected to act graciously, make nice telephone calls to each other, and then write books.
I never did completely understand what constitutes pass interference, and most TV sports experts more or less agree. Yet this one infraction — along with the training of defensive coordinators and corner backs and safeties to just barely comply and occasionally go over the line — often is the reason one team wins or loses. But I suspect challenging the vote count will be in a campaign manager’s playbook, starting almost immediately, and may be just as important as getting out the vote.
What is so disturbing is that Republican elected officials have stood silent for the most part and watched this vicious attack, e.g. mugging on our democracy with little more than a whimper.
“We’re still alive” they say. “Barely” would be my response. And for how long.
We now seem to be headed to future elections where questioning the integrity of volunteer election officials, filing numerous and often frivolous law suits challenging the results, and bribing appropriate state certifying officials will be the norm.
Soon, we will not be a Democracy as we know it. What really bothers me is that few seem to care as long as they have a good job, can travel freely, and pay the bills.
Dave Pyatt writes from Mount Airy.
