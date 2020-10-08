Pyatt: Just because we know what’s good for us doesn’t mean we’ll choose it | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

I’ve had a few unexpected dust-ups with close friends recently regarding the upcoming election, and it’s obvious humans use a complex set of emotions, “logic,” “science” and “data” in some often mysterious mix in our brains to arrive at decisions.
Once we get to a certain point, we often close off — sometimes with violent results — further input, perhaps to keep our sanity. Most people are now reasonably done with choosing the next president but are not necessarily comfortable with their decisions and it shows during conversations — at least compared to 2016 In 2016 quite a few voters jumped at the last week to make a decision.
This was the prevailing opinion until about 10 days ago, when an escalating series of events, starting with The New York Times' revelations about Trump’s tax returns, a horrible and ill-advised performance in the presidential debate, and most recently, and ongoing, the president and much of his West Wing staff becoming infected with COVID-19, changed public opinion. The most recent NBC survey showed Biden ahead by an astounding 14 points.
Archeological evidence alludes to human sacrifice to avoid plagues and droughts and acts of nature in ancient civilizations. The Old Testament in Exodus suggests stout belief in God allowed plagues to inflict the Egyptians yet allow the Israelites to escape. Faith in God’s will during the middle ages when plagues wiped out a third to a half of Europe’s population is well documented.
Today, we have scientific breakthroughs to diagnose and evaluate the health effects — albeit with some limitations — and we are on the verge of a breakthrough of some form of vaccine for COVID-19. However, we have already lost 209,000 lives and could lose that many again or more. Today’s leaders are expected to use all weapons at their disposal.
But, alas, that’s not the case.
The most recent revelations regarding the president’s actions, including the late afternoon joy ride near Walter Reed National Military Hospital, but especially absence of safety precautions on mask wearing, self-quarantining, notification of when infected —including that he possibly knew he was infected and continued to campaign — are simply appalling. They are akin to the practices of the Spanish flu a hundred years ago.
Even if the polls are reasonably accurate and Biden does win the election, somehow thwarts the postulated Republican legal challenges to reject mail in votes, and is eventually sworn in the third week of January 2021, it’s a long, long time in pandemic space. The difference in good safety precautions, e.g. mask wearing, social distance, and limited contract tracing, and poor safety precautions — using the current White House procedures as an example of the latter — is roughly estimated to be about 100,000 lives saved.
Some have questioned whether the 25th Amendment, wherein the cabinet can temporarily remove the president for health reasons, might be invoked.
I think we’ve all come to realize that the public and businesses have to do this absent input and in direct conflict with the White House. There is a lot of good information published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCO and other medical sources.
I have taken a contract tracing course from the Bloomberg School of Public Health (at no cost). But the doctors on TV are pretty good. I have cross-checked their advice with the Bloomberg course, and there is reasonably good consistency regarding what to do.
By now, there is an analogy to smoking or drug addiction We generally know what is good for us. We know Trump is more or less a narcissistic whatever. It’s up us to put the mask on, choose wisely where and how we go. But it’s up to all individuals to look out for themselves.
