Community Voices: Presidents obligated by democracy to not solicit electoral help from foreign powers

From all accounts, these three unique personalities got along reasonably well, posed a lot for photographs and had time to unwind. Historical records indicated Churchill began to complain about the upcoming British elections just prior to the Potsdam Convention. There was a strong possibility he could lose, he said. Stalin took this as good-natured kidding — those Brits and their droll sense of humor. How could one of the most powerful men in history lose an election at the finish line? Well, he did, and Clement Atlee won and came to the Potsdam meeting to represent England. Allegedly, Stalin was shocked. Churchill was later re-elected as Prime Minister and became the historical icon he is today.