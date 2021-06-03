Pyatt: UFOs may be real — and may be the next attempt to divert attention from insurrection, Cheney’s ouster, etc. | GUEST COMMENTARY

The Pentagon and intelligence community is in a box, one of partially their making for not coming to terms with alien origins, and they don’t appear to have good answers. A report they have been working on for some time now doesn’t appear to be near completion. They don’t want to spill the beans on a lot of valuable military research that could prove that these UFO feats aren’t yet possible. And these were not possible — it’s easy to prove this as I outlined above — 50 years ago.