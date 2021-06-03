Pyatt: UFOs may be real — and may be the next attempt to divert attention from insurrection, Cheney’s ouster, etc. | GUEST COMMENTARY

The Apollo astronauts in the late 1960s and early 1970s noted peculiar objects following their flight to the moon. Buzz Aldrin of Apollo 11 also reported seeing aliens on the moon, and a am radio operator detected a conversation between Aldrin and NASA Houston stating that. There was unprecedented scrutiny on these missions, and NASA and presumably other governmental leaders quickly put the kybosh on these sightings.
There was a lot of walk-back. This despite astronauts and pilots being considered the gold standard for observing strange things, almost all were engineers and highly technical as well as former pilots and would not have made these reports unless they were pretty confident of their findings.
In all fairness, NASA today argues that there is a likely more simple explanation and alleges there were no alien sightings and that Aldrin was quoted out of context. Historians are inconclusive as to whether alien sightings occurred or not.
“60 Minutes” had a documentary of quite recent sightings on May 16, in which pilots made claims and there was some rather vivid camera images of these objects. The sober claims of these Navy pilots as reported in the piece (online text) with backup images claim: (1) incredible acceleration, estimated to be 600-700 g’s, (2) no visible sources of propulsion, (3) unbelievable maneuverability, (4) able to go underwater, and (5) capable of speeds up to 13,000 mps; another account is 25,000 mph. The gist of the 50-year experience is not as well documented, but it is consistent with these more recent findings.
Humans can tolerate up to about 7-8 gravitational levels (g’s) in flight Some estimates are that the recent sightings have experienced (estimated?) over 700 g’s. It is unlikely that any functioning living thing could tolerate that quick a maneuver. Furthermore, the loadings on materials would probably break things apart.
Earlier in my career I worked on the thermal and structural loadings on re-entry vehicles. 700 g’s would be generally beyond the structural capability of metal and carbon or composite materials, using technology from roughly a decade ago.
So we have advanced to the point where it is pretty certain things are out there or something unexplainable is going on.
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) is indicating that possible Congressional hearings would be in order once a report is finalized by the Pentagon Intelligence folks.
I also read a summary of a book by noted linguist and expert on cognitive thinking Dr. Noam Chomsky, who has authored 100 books, in which he describes a similarity between events in Nazi Germany in the 1930s and today’s Republican Party leadership. The Nazis created a hatred toward the Jewish residents, blaming them for losing World War I and causing domestic unrest, then persecuting them and using human fallibility in being able to discern fact from fiction in order to take control of the government.
Today’s leaders of the Republican Party are successfully using anger and resentment of the large disparity of wage and wealth and shifting the blame to Asians (for the pandemic), Hispanics (for stealing jobs), and African Americans (for causing civil unrest) in order to main both control of the government and providing a scapegoat in order to increase and maintain that desired wedge.
It’s possible the efforts to bring the recently highlighted UFO issue to a head is another attempt to divert attention away from the investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, Rep. Liz Cheney’s leadership ousting, and other “Big Lie” concerns. Roughly 80% disapprove of Cheney among Republican voters, and the majority believe the election was “stolen.”
The Pentagon and intelligence community is in a box, one of partially their making for not coming to terms with alien origins, and they don’t appear to have good answers. A report they have been working on for some time now doesn’t appear to be near completion. They don’t want to spill the beans on a lot of valuable military research that could prove that these UFO feats aren’t yet possible. And these were not possible — it’s easy to prove this as I outlined above — 50 years ago.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) would have us believe that only Trump could explain this mess. The Democrats flew ballots into and out of Arizona polling stations at 13,000 mph or even faster and under the radar.
I have been privately leaning toward the aliens being credible as I have mulled it over for some time and just don’t believe human technology is yet capable of this level of performance, or even close to it. But if we have Congressional hearings we would certainly further demonstrate the fallibility in advanced human cognitive thinking that Chomsky spent his lifetime evaluating how dangerous a tool it is.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Dave Pyatt writes from Mount Airy. Reach him at DPyatt2@verizon.net.