Pyatt: Unfortunate Republican-Democrat compromise off the table on needed infrastructure improvement | GUEST COMMENTARY

The only check on this fast-moving train appears to be Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, although some moderate Democratic senators seem to be getting on board, or so Manchin alleges. They need all 50 Democrats to agree to enact a bill along with the vice president’s tie-breaking vote. It’s also likely that a few more progressive Republican senators — stealthily as they don’t want to irritate donors — are working behind the scenes to put as much common sense as possible into these infrastructure bills.