Pyatt: Fortunate Jan. 6 wasn’t much worse; Carroll County’s polar-opposite representation provides some hope | COMMENTARY

There is a scene in “My Cousin Vinny” — some folks think this predated Trump’s second impeachment trial — where Vinny is asked by the southern gentry (in this updated version probably played by newly elected Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama) to go deer hunting. Vinny asks Marisa Tomei, his fiancee in the movie, what pants he should wear. Her response is if you’re going to blow off the deer’s friggin’ head while she’s drinking a few sip[s of water, does it really matter what kind of pants you’re wearing?
Viewing the footage of the Jan. 6 break-in of the Capitol during the opening day of testimony, we can certainly see folks wearing a wide array of pants (or lack of them with the horn wearing shaman).
But what came through was that their collective intent was to blow off a few heads, and only circumstance, good luck, and provenance saved us from this disaster. Vice President Mike Pence, Sent. Mitt Romney, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, just to name a few, were marked for assassination. In the end, like Vinny’s deer, they were spared.
Quick thinking by the Capital Police Force in misdirecting the mobs, a police officer who gave up his body to keep a door from being breached, and and deceptive hiding tactics by aides and elected officials were key.
In the end, they probably should have had the Capital Police raise the American flag in the Capital Rotunda like the Marines in Iwo Jima. A vicious attack led by an American president was heroically averted.
It is chilling to see how close we came to anarchy; perhaps we didn’t. The actions of Trump are so heinous — whether he is acquitted or not isn’t the issue — that criminal charges will surely be brought forward. However, he still has an amazing 35% who will forgive him — just as he has professed they would forgive him for shooting somebody on Fifth Avenue. There is no way to sugarcoat this.
A likely scenario is the reprogramming of and retraining of a Republican leader, e.g. Sen. Ted Cruz or Sen. Marco Rubio, to be “Trump Lite” in the next go-round. A lot of the really messy and ugly baggage won’t be there. Only the well practiced sneer.
The Republican senators — knowing they were not targeted, save for Mitt Romney — likely will not generate the necessary support to vote for Trump’s conviction, in spite of almost staggering and overwhelming evidence. Based on opinion polls, about 56% of Americans want him convicted.
This is the modern equivalent of the O. J. Simpson trial. Only the racial bias seems to be 180 degrees different.
Yet, no matter how many times they change their pants, the stigma and stain will remain attached to them for the remainder of their lives. They know this, but this is the Darwinism of modern political life.
Ironically, in Carroll County, we are a blend of representation.
The southern portion is in the congressional district of Rep. Jamie Raskin, a liberal Democrat and primary architect of the Impeachment Article against Donald Trump. The larger and northernmost portion is in the congressional district of arch-conservative, pistol-packing physician, Rep. Andy Harris.
Both have represented their portion of Carroll County reasonably well, presenting polar opposites of political philosophy.
This gives me considerable hope. I often have strong personal views, and I was a conservative Republican until a year ago. Now I’m a conservative Democrat, whatever the heck that actually is. Boy, talk about the need for new pants.
We are now on a rejuvenated world stage — if anybody really cares — and our national character seems to be the only thing distinguishing us from being eclipsed by totalitarian rivals. We’ve taken some hits on that one.
Dave Pyatt writes from Mount Airy. Reach him at DPyatt2@verizon.net.
