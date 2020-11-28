Price: We need to return to when we came together as ‘one nation’ | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

We were told about slavery in our history classes, but since thousands and thousands of our own citizens died to put an end to it, my peers and I never felt any “white guilt” about it. I can agree with those who say that America romanticized its history for many years. When we played cowboys and Indians as kids, everyone always wanted to be the cowboy. Why, because he was the good guy and the one who lived. Western movies always portrayed the cowboys or soldiers as the heroes and the Indians as villains. There were very few graphic shootings as Roy Rogers or Gene Autry always just shot the gun out of the bad guy’s hand.