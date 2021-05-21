Nelson: Atheists are not morally deficient | GUEST COMMENTARY

Roemer sounds uncomfortable with change. John Leland, 1770, a prominent Baptist minister, wrote “The notion of a Christian Commonwealth should be exploded forever. ... Government should protect everyman in thinking and speaking freely and see that one does not abuse another. Liberty I contend is more than toleration. The very idea of toleration is despicable, it supposes that some have preeminence above the rest to grant indulgence whereas all should be equally free, Jews, Turks, Pagans and Christians.”