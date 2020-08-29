Kuchma: Racism goes far beyond individuals | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

There are countless systemic manifestations of racism that go well beyond issues of attitude and individual behavior. Indeed systemic racism has been and continues to be built into the way society functions in the United States.
For example, since the Great Depression, the Federal Housing Administration has had a history of officially banning Black people from certain neighborhoods. And by way of “redlining,” the United States government made it nearly impossible for residents of predominantly Black neighborhoods to get mortgage loans. Those government actions compounded the effects of Jim Crow and any localized efforts to keep neighborhoods and whole communities segregated — as many still are.
Despite a 1954 Supreme Court decision ordering desegregation, EdBuild reports that more than half of the schools in the United States are still 75% or more Black or white; and schools that are predominantly white typically spend up to thousands of dollars more per student per year than schools that are predominantly Black, even when the schools are in the same school district.
School curricula across the country are Eurocentric and ignore or distort Black stories which, if they are told, are told from a white perspective; and Black students are less likely to encounter Black teachers, even though there is compelling evidence, reported by the National Bureau of Economic Research based on research at Johns Hopkins and American Universities, that Black students who have at least one Black teacher are more likely to engage with school and go to college.
Black students are less likely to be admitted to Gifted and Talented and Advanced Placement programs despite having academic records that match or exceed those of white students; and, especially when staff discretion is involved, Black students are more likely to receive harsher punishments, including suspensions and expulsions, than white students engaged in the same behavior.
A groundbreaking study published in the American Economic Review found that resumes with Black-sounding names are half as likely to generate call-backs for job interviews than identical resumes with white-sounding names; and Black people are less likely to be promoted in jobs or given raises even when all other factors are equal.
According to the Center for American Progress, Black women on average make 61.9 cents for every dollar earned by white men; and the Federal Reserve Board of San Francisco reports that Black men were, on average, paid 80% of what white men were paid in 1979, yet by 2016 that number dropped to 70%.
Loans for Black businesses have a 53% likelihood of being denied while the denial rate for White business loans is 24%, according to the Federal Reserve.
According to noted public health expert, Dr. Mary Bassett, “There has not been a single year since the founding of the United States when people of African descent have not been sicker and died younger than white people.” Barbara Ferrer, Director of the L.A. County Department of Public Health, adds that, “The root cause of health inequities is racism and discrimination, and how it limits access to the very opportunities and resources each of us need for optimal health.”
Black people are more likely to live in neighborhoods that are environmentally compromised; for example, Slate documented that St. John Parish, Louisiana, which has an air-pollution-related cancer rate 50 times the national average, is inhabited by descendants of enslaved people who worked on the former plantation on which the polluting factory sits.
Voter suppression efforts are disproportionately directed at communities of color; poll taxes and literacy tests have been replaced by prohibitive voter ID laws, restrictions on voter registration, limitations on casting ballots, and felony disenfranchisement.
Multiple studies conclude that Black people are five times more likely to be stopped by police (e.g., Prison Policy Initiative/Bureau of Labor Statistics, NAACP), more likely to be subjected to non-consent searches (e.g., Stanford University) and use of force (e.g., Center for Policing Equity), and less likely to be found with contraband during searches (e.g., Chicago Police Accountability Task Force, San Francisco District Attorney’s Office).
Black people are 2.5-3.5 times more likely to be killed by police, according to studies done by the Washington Post. The New York Times reported that officers of color are significantly more likely to be the victims of “police-on-police” killings.
Black people are more likely to be represented by overworked, under-resourced public defenders in a criminal justice system in which over 97% of cases are resolved by plea bargains and dismissals, they are less likely to have access to a trial by a jury of their peers and more likely to be sentenced to longer prison terms and indeed to death, with death sentences more likely if victims are white than if victims are Black.
There is so much more that could be documented here. Even if we changed everyone’s attitude about racism and there was never another racially bigoted comment made by anyone anywhere, we would still have a long, long way to go to be able to claim that racism is not a pressing problem. That is work we must do together, because, no matter how things have been, we are surely responsible for how things go from now on.
The Rev. Dr. Marty Kuchma writes from Westminster.
