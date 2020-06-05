Community Voices: Trying times expose our capacity for hate, but positive change is happening

Thank you so much for the article published May 25 last week on the SHEro Series project by Girls on the Run of Central Maryland highlighting local heroes, or “SHEroes,” making a positive impact on our community during trying times.
I’d like to express how critical this project is at a time like this. Lately, it seems like the sky is falling with so many heartbreaking headlines. Anyone else feel like we are being inundated with bad news? I keep reading words like: Death toll, isolation, unemployed, murder, injustice, unrest, riots, killing, economic tailspin, etc.
These headlines should not be ignored; I firmly believe we need to face our humanity: our power for good — to protect others from viruses and violence — and also our power for evil. Sometimes intentional, sometimes not. Sometimes with words hidden behind the safety of social media and passive-aggression. Sometimes with a knee to the jugular. We all have a great capacity to love, and equal capacity for hate.
After all this, my heart is exhausted. I find myself feeling hopeless; I can’t change the world. Today, as I imagine many others are also feeling isolated, angry, and fearful, now more than ever, we need hope. We need proof that all is not lost, that today is not the end of the world, that even if tomorrow is, we can do something today. I can stand up for my diverse community, I can check in on my elderly neighbors, I can make a meal for someone recently laid off, I can give my time or money to organizations that are already on the front lines. I can volunteer. And I can call attention to the women and men leading the charge for positive change.
I hope change comes quickly. I hope 2020 makes a significant comeback. I hope more people step up to call out our humanity and our intrinsic value, and not just on Facebook. I hope our elderly, our poor, and our black neighbors could see and know that they are worthy of respect, justice, and medical care. It feels like a long, exhausting road, and I am daily tempted to throw in the towel under the excuse that “it’s too much.” And it is too much, but I’m not the only one trying.
The Shero Series is a small but critical project to bring some positive change to light. And positive change is happening. There is still good in the world. There are still people who care and are willing to roll up their sleeves and do something. Many of them do big things behind the scenes. They are not getting headlines, sometimes they are not even getting paid, but they are working hard for our communities, to let people know that they are seen, heard, known and worthy of support. Let’s find them, let’s thank them, and let’s join them. It’s time to do something.
Read the SHEro Series at www.gotrcentralmd.org/News/post/gotr-presents-spotlight-on-sheroes-a-light-in-the-fog-of-covid. To nominate a local SHEro, email jessamine.duvall@girlsontherun.org.
Lynn Jore is Carroll County coordinator for Girls on the Run of Central Maryland. She writes from Hampstead.