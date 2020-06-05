Community Voices: Trying times expose our capacity for hate, but positive change is happening

After all this, my heart is exhausted. I find myself feeling hopeless; I can’t change the world. Today, as I imagine many others are also feeling isolated, angry, and fearful, now more than ever, we need hope. We need proof that all is not lost, that today is not the end of the world, that even if tomorrow is, we can do something today. I can stand up for my diverse community, I can check in on my elderly neighbors, I can make a meal for someone recently laid off, I can give my time or money to organizations that are already on the front lines. I can volunteer. And I can call attention to the women and men leading the charge for positive change.