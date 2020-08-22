Jensen: Virtual learning not a disaster, just the best option amid difficult circumstances | COMMENTARY

Howard’s opinion is that the school board is made of “hand chosen” members. I do believe those people are elected by people of the entire county! The Board has not “told the community to educate our children at home.” It was a very difficult and involved process, with lots of information, considerations, deliberations and determinations to come to the decision they did. Many of the people Howard entreats in his column are parents. Did he forget that many of the parents in this county are also teachers? This is not an easy situation for them to be in either! Did he think that many teachers would rather be working from home rather than their classrooms? The teachers I have been in communication with are excited to be given the opportunity to teach from their classrooms! Perhaps he chose not to consider the several surveys that the BOE submitted to CCPS staff, as well as community members, that the BOE took into consideration in their decision?