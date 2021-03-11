Holstein: Rather than make another mistake, Carroll County commissioners should consider Zero Waste solution to trash dilemma | GUEST COMMENTARY

Minnich claimed the trash incinerator he voted for was talked to death and killed eventually by political factions schooled in the art of stalling and obstruction. Nothing could be further from the truth. Minnich had no idea of the cost of the incinerator because that data was not provided to him before he voted. Citizens in both Frederick and Carroll counties joined together to read all the contracts. They analyzed the financial projections provided by the Northeast Maryland Waste Disposal Authority. The citizens discovered the finances of this project did not work because the Authority inflated revenue projections and understated cost. The financial issues discussed below were the main reason the new County Commissioners voted to terminate the incinerator contracts.