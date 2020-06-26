Kathy Helms: Creative family connection during a pandemic [COMMENTARY]

My daughter’s request reminded me of what I used to do with my children when they were younger. In an attempt to share equal time and make each child feel special, my husband and I would plan weekly one-on-one time with each child. I thought, now that my children are grown, I wonder if they would still be interested in doing something similar? I decided to reach out to my three sons and to my surprise they took me up on my offer. I must admit I had to put more thought into what we would spend time doing together, but that was part of the fun. I took the approach of considering what interested them and then figured out a way to do that activity virtually.