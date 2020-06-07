Community Voices: Much more can, and should, be done to protect those threatened by racial violence

On Wednesday June 3, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey responded in an interview on the podcast “The Daily” to his own personal accountability in the handling of Floyd’s murder. On the podcast, he acknowledged that he was aware of systemic racism within his own police department. However, he also stated that his government had little power over removing cops who were known to be racist, corrupt or violent, due to police union laws. If the criminal justice system is broken and will not put forth efforts to amend itself, the American people must hold the criminal justice system accountable through new reform and new legislation.