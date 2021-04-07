DeWees: Pay must improve to retain the quality law, corrections enforcement who keep Carroll safe | COMMENTARY

Recruiting, hiring, and retaining quality trained personnel in any profession during these times is difficult at best; and, in law enforcement and corrections, it has become the single most pressing internal issue for all sheriffs and chiefs throughout the country. I have had the honor for the past seven years to lead the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office during what has been the most challenging time for my profession, certainly the most trying time in my career. There have been calls for police reform, demands to defund law enforcement, arguments for justice and bail reform all occurring during a pandemic; meanwhile, I have witnessed some of the bravest men and women I know put on a uniform and perform regardless of the forces telling them to flee from the profession.