Davidson: Stuck in the middle, longing for return to civility and best answer in November | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

I was a bit miffed that the progressive talking heads were not happy with the size of their part in the process. To those people I would like to point out that demanding all or nothing almost always results in nothing. Had your candidate won you would have pulled the party to the non-electable side of the equation and would have lost me and the RINOs. You finally have Black Lives Matter in the spotlight. Don’t overplay your hand. The only way we can get big money out of our government is by coming to the middle and being willing to accept less. If you think once you get in the door you can run away with your extremist ideas in two years the House will return to the Republicans and in four years we will be right back where we are now.