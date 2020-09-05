Davidson: Stuck in the middle, longing for return to civility and best answer in November | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

I am one of the many people longing to return our government to a level where we can restore civility and the ability to converse with one another and work out our common problems. For too long we have allowed partisan politics to divide us in such a way that no enemy of our society has ever been able to do.
As a moderate I have found things in both parties that I can identify with. I am a very religious person but not to the point where I am hellbent on interpreting the law as a way of proselytizing my beliefs upon others. I own a gun and fully support the Second Amendment. I am against knee-jerk idiotic solutions to the nation’s gun problem. I am not opposed to common sense adjustments to the laws that actually make owning a gun safer and require the owner of said weapon to be sane, sober, and responsible.
The original “Tea Party: was not flat-out against taxes. It was against taxation that resulted in no representation. In our career politician format of government their constant need to raise money prevents them from actually doing their job. They spend most of their time trying to convince the people that elected them they understand problems at the same time it is quite obvious they are making more decisions to benefit the people that funded them than they are representing the people that elected them. Their first answer to any problem is to spend more money to fix it. So in that respect I am against constant tax increases to continue feeding their spending desires.
Governments do require funding and I am not against a minimal tax system that is more in tune with the representation I am getting for my tax money. Like everyone in this country other than Native Americans, I descend from immigrants. I am not against legal immigration. I have a real problem with people going to great lengths to circumvent our legal system of immigration and just come here thinking once they get here we have to let them stay.
I am a moderate who believes in the Constitution complete with its checks and balances. I believe the current president of the United States has got to go. He is a habitual liar and has somehow corrupted an entire party of once morally responsible representatives into repeating his obvious lies over and over. He is a draft dodger. How do we justify making someone commander-in-chief over services he was unwilling to be a part of? When I receive donation requests from former military personnel wrapping themselves in the American flag praising the current POTUS, I find them unworthy of my support.
I believe in law and order. I cannot look the other way when a power of last resort is used at will in freeing people from prison that broke the laws of our country and have shown no remorse for their wrongdoing. I do not want every aspect of our government to be politicized by a dictator. I do not desire to lose the freedom of the press. I do not believe the Mueller report exonerated Trump from obstruction of justice. I do believe that a quid pro quo with a foreign nation coercing them to intervene in our most sacred rights of free and open elections rises to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors. Perhaps his corrupt government was unable to find him guilty at his impeachment, I have to use my vote to do exactly that.
In a prior column, I made my dump Trump argument which went unheeded. At least the Democrats got my point and rejected Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
Joe Biden is far from perfect so I carefully watched their convention process for clues. I say the process as the spin after the gavel tells as much about which way the wind is blowing as does the well-orchestrated process. As a moderate I was pleased to see the RINO (I interpret that to mean morally responsible republicans that have no stomach for Trump’s abuse of the system) Republicans supporting the Biden/Harris ticket.
I was a bit miffed that the progressive talking heads were not happy with the size of their part in the process. To those people I would like to point out that demanding all or nothing almost always results in nothing. Had your candidate won you would have pulled the party to the non-electable side of the equation and would have lost me and the RINOs. You finally have Black Lives Matter in the spotlight. Don’t overplay your hand. The only way we can get big money out of our government is by coming to the middle and being willing to accept less. If you think once you get in the door you can run away with your extremist ideas in two years the House will return to the Republicans and in four years we will be right back where we are now.
Steven Davidson writes from New Windsor.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
For any member of the community who would like to submit a guest community voices column for publication consideration, it should be approximately 700 words and sent to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.