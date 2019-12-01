Let’s cut to the chase. What we are really talking about here is Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s seat could become open at any second and the Republicans will never see anything the POTUS does as rising to high crimes and misdemeanors until after they have that seat in their column. Even if that means tearing apart and demonizing one of the best nonpartisan diplomatic corps that any country ever had. Even if that meant denying the weapons to an ally which virtually would have given Putin the green light to finish the takeover and once again create a Soviet Union.