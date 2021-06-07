Cesca: Policies implemented by Democrats regarding racial equality not only unhelpful, they’re destructive | GUEST COMMENTARY

The Democratic Party tells our Black citizens that all white people are racist and that this is the reason why they are still poor. They then anger white people by accusing generations that are far removed from slavery and Jim Crow as being racist. This anger gets directed at Black people because white people are upset that Black people would vote in Democrats who continually slander and tax them. This anger is seen as racism by Black people because the Democratic Party already convinced the Black community that white people are hateful. The problem is the Black community doesn’t understand why whites are actually angry. It is not racism. It is anger over a criminal racket that is being perpetuated on whites and Blacks so the Democratic Party can profit from it in terms of political power. It is a classic divide-and-conquer move. It is hard for people to see because the narrative is so well woven into our history. It seems plausible that racism still exists because of our past and because of the current economic suppression of the Black community by the Democratic Party.