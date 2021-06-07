Cesca: Policies implemented by Democrats regarding racial equality not only unhelpful, they’re destructive | GUEST COMMENTARY

The Democratic Party alleges that current differences between Black and white Americans in income, unemployment, total wealth, education, etc., are a result of “systemic racism” currently perpetuated by white people. Yet when we look into the political, economic, and social arenas where racism is said to still exist, we don’t find it. Politically and economically, Black people enjoy rights and privileges in the form of guarantees for jobs, loans, grants, and tax incentives that white people do not. In the social arena, there exist no major racist organizations aside from small groups of white and other supremacist groups that hold no sway over American culture. White people simply do not sit around looking for ways to oppress the Black community. Therefore, racism is an inaccurate assessment of the remaining economic differences between blacks and whites.
In fact, nothing of what the Democratic Party says or does regarding racial equality is helpful. This is because the policies implemented by the Party are all destructive to the end of our Black citizens being equal and supporting themselves independently.
Democrat welfare programs are a major disincentive that keeps people from seeking jobs that provide higher pay than any government program ever can. Additionally, unemployment is made worse by policies such as high taxation on businesses and individuals in our Democrat-run cities and suburbs where Black populations are still highly concentrated. Poor policing of criminals also makes for an unfriendly business environment and costs job opportunities. Further, the Democratic Party’s false narrative that there is still significant racism in America creates a self-defeating mindset in our Black communities. All of these reasons contribute to the lower outcomes for the Black community. That these policies and narratives have not produced equality after having been in place for nearly 60 years now and to a cost trillions of dollars; no one can legitimately say that it would be a good idea to continue down this path.
What makes this worse is the fact that the suppression of Black communities by the Democratic Party is intentional. No intelligent and honest person would push these policies on a people (regardless of race) and then proceed to instigate additional racial division on top of it.
The Democratic Party tells our Black citizens that all white people are racist and that this is the reason why they are still poor. They then anger white people by accusing generations that are far removed from slavery and Jim Crow as being racist. This anger gets directed at Black people because white people are upset that Black people would vote in Democrats who continually slander and tax them. This anger is seen as racism by Black people because the Democratic Party already convinced the Black community that white people are hateful. The problem is the Black community doesn’t understand why whites are actually angry. It is not racism. It is anger over a criminal racket that is being perpetuated on whites and Blacks so the Democratic Party can profit from it in terms of political power. It is a classic divide-and-conquer move. It is hard for people to see because the narrative is so well woven into our history. It seems plausible that racism still exists because of our past and because of the current economic suppression of the Black community by the Democratic Party.
Democrat voters miss the goal of racial equality and hence why they fall prey to the chicanery of the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party is gifted at manipulating people’s “heart strings” to help those less well off than they are. People think that simply voting for more social programs out of a “more is better” mentality will somehow improve things. What Democrat voters need to understand is that long-term use of short-term policies such as welfare (i.e. socialism) is contrary to meeting the equality objective and must be ended. To think otherwise is to think that slavery is a great idea. That is, if we continue to provide unlimited welfare to our Black citizens without obtaining long-term, stable employment; we are asking our other citizens to perpetually work to provide them sustenance (i.e. slavery).
Joseph Cesca writes from Westminster.
