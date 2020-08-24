Cavanagh: Tired of COVID-19 and covfefe, nepotism and name-calling, bans and birtherism, so much more | COMMENTARY

I’m tired. I’m really tired. I’m tired of COVID-19. I’m tired of worrying about my grandmother’s health while cases tick upward again even though I’m told there isn’t a second wave. I’m tired of hearing that this “is totally under control” and in a “couple of days its going to be down close to zero.” I’m tired of hearing that “the books tell you can test too much” I’m tired of hearing that this is all a hoax.
I’m tired of hearing that a drug is a cure for COVID-19, even though it isn’t, because a doctor who believes that demon sperm is to blame says so. I’m tired of telling people not to inject themselves with disinfectant. I’m tired of hearing that concern over 5 million cases, 165,000 deaths, and newfound heart issues, is an “alarmist.” I’m tired of the MyPillow guy being asked to find a cure for COVID-19 and his “cure” was given by God.
I’m tried of cringing at press conferences. I’m tired of “Yo Semites” “Thigh Land” “totallytariantism” and “Thomas Jeffers.” I’m tired of someone bragging that they can identify an elephant. I’m tired of covfefe. I’m tired of people cheating on the SAT. I’m tired of people lying about crowd sizes. Again. And again.
I’m tired of hearing that the Spanish Flu ended the World War I and also “probably ended World War II.” I’m tired of almost waking up to World War III.
I’m tired of “White Power” videos retweeted. I’m tired of campaign T-shirts inspired by Nazis. I’m tired of hearing that Mexicans are rapists. I’m tired of NBA athletes being called “very nasty and very dumb” for peacefully protesting. I’m tired of hearing that “Black Lives Matter” is a symbol of hate. I’m tired of celebrating slavery as part of our “Great American Heritage.” I’m tired of the Klan feeling emboldened to “take the country back.”
I’m tired of Congresswomen of color being told to go back to the “countries they came from,” even though they are American Citizens. I’m tired of birtherism. I’m tired of it being normal to endorse candidates who believe that Muslims should be banned from holding office. I’m tired of someone calling a veteran POW a “loser” for being captured. I’m tired of asking people to please not assassinate their political rival. I’m tired of transgender bans. I’m tired of not standing up for soldiers with bounties put on their heads, but athletes kneeling and are “absolutely disgraceful”.
I'm tired of immigrant children getting locked in cages. I'm tired of children getting separated from their parents. I'm tired of the government "misplacing those children".
I’m tired of people wanting to date their own daughter. I’m tired of women getting “grabbed by the ... .” I’m tired of people sitting in the Oval Office accused of sexual assault by 25 different women. I’m tired of it being normal to attack a 16-year-old girl.
I’m tired of criminals getting pardoned by someone impeached. I’m tired of nepotism. And despotism so that someone could pose with a Bible in front of a church he never attends. And forced police states. And whatever is going on here.
I'm tired of the Taliban getting invited to Camp David. I'm tired of people defending the murderers of Jamal Khashoggi because someone has financial investments in the murderer's country. I'm tired of government shutdowns over walls that fall down immediately.
I’m tired of science, and math, and medicine, being called a hoax. I’m tired of hearing that vaccines cause autism (they don’t). I’m tired of hearing that windmills “causes tremendous environmental problems” (they don’t). I’m tired of work I’ve done with the EPA getting reversed and called a waste. I’m tired of hearing that “the concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese” (it wasn’t). I’m tired of hearing that “climate change goes both ways” (it doesn’t). I’m tired of people drawing on weather maps and then lying about doing it.
I’m tired of watching 40 years of progress with the Clean Water Act be dismantled in two pen strokes. I’m tired of watching the Clean Power Plan be destroyed. I’m tired of defending efficient lightbulbs. I’m tired of destroying Alaskan wildlife refuges.
I’m tired of “Christians” not being able to name a single Bible verse, and having affairs with porn stars while their wife is home caring for their newborn son, while having the audacity to say that their political rival “hurt God.” I’m tired of it and apparently so is she.
I'm tired of defending the US Postal Service from being sabotaged for political gain and voter suppression.
I'm tired of Making America Great Again this way.
I’ll be tired in 2021 and I’ll probably still be tired of some of these things in 2050. The fight will go on. But right now, I just need a Cup of Joe.
John Cavanagh writes from Westminster.
