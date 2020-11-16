Madeja: Commissioners should vote against rezoning, unsustainable development in Freedom area | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

Allowing such individual requests blurs the distinct lines between comprehensive rezoning, a legislative process initiated by the County that involves many properties and where the Maryland “change-mistake rule” does not apply, and the right of a property owner to petition for piecemeal rezoning on their property which involves a quasi-judicial proceeding before the county commissioners. From 1965 to 2014 Carroll countians were shown a complete comprehensive plan with all accompanying zoning maps and related text amendments on the table at the same time for them to pursue prior to public hearings. Citizens' input and participation was invited and meetings where held, ones in which citizens' input wasn’t dismissed, or where it was suggested they be denied the opportunity to speak more than once because “they’ve already been heard”, where comments were taken into consideration and the plan was forwarded to county commissioners who as the legislative body, make the final decisions on comprehensive plans and zoning. The procedure described above and as prescribed by the State Planning and Zoning enabling law was employed for almost fifty years in Carroll County. This is the true implementation of comprehensive planning and zoning and what we should aspire to return to.