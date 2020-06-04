Community Voices: Black man made choice to live as white for chance at a better life

I had someone call me and tell me they would like to speak with me for the article and gave me their address. I went to the home only to realize someone was playing a practical joke on the man living there. Just let me say, he never would have participated in the March on Washington. Quite the contrary. Before I realized this, I had stepped into his home, the door closed behind me. As he raged at me, I saw a pistol lying on a table clearly within view. I was taking no chances. Quick on my feet, I also noticed he was a ham radio enthusiast. I began to focus on that, saying I had always wanted to write an article about ham radios (not true). He quieted down and began telling me all about his hobby. I got out of there unscathed but trembling as a I drove back to the newsroom.