Community Voices (Howard): Strong leadership will get businesses reopened

Clearly, public safety cannot just be disregarded. Freedom without any regard for safety is irresponsible. And yet, safety at the expense of freedom is simply unacceptable. The time has come for our leaders to strike the right balance and create the opportunity for all businesses, if they can do so in accordance with reasonable standards, to reopen in Carroll County. I have every confidence that this can be accomplished and stand ready to offer help if I can be of any assistance.