Community Voices (Helms): When the Earth stands still, take control over how you spend your days

In the third episode of the TV series “Tales from the Loop,” written by Nathaniel Halpern and directed by Dearbhla Walsh, a mysterious thermos is found. Intrigued, a young teenage girl proceeds to inspect and fix the object, curious to know what it does. Realizing the power the futuristic thermos holds, she brings her boyfriend into the journey to experience what she discovers. Matching metallic bracelets placed about their wrists, they flip the switch on the thermos to the on position. The world amazingly stands still; except for the two young lovers.
The metaphoric tones of the narrative ring true to how I have been feeling these days; maybe a little more pensive but definitely more introspective, more spiritual and more philosophical about life. The young couple takes the opportunity to make memories in their new world, their new way of being. Similarly, intentionality with my time begs for a place to reflect on wonderful memories with my children and grandchildren. My thoughts have lingered on questions about legacy not just reality.
Adjustment of priorities and perspective hone in on the overwhelming thought of a power greater than ourselves at play. We find ourselves in a universe that is holding the thermos with the switch flipped to “on.” Nature reminds us it has a way of rebooting, cleansing, balancing and reminding the human ego.
When the world stands still, how do I use that time to reflect on cleansing and balancing my life? How like the young couple do I find ways to make memories? I have found two kinds of people in the midst of these times. People who clean and people who create. I have stayed in a place of creativity.
With a sense of legacy, I’ve used my time to create “Story time with Grammi” videos for my grandchildren and meditation videos on Facebook for my clients who may need new coping skills during these strange days. My children have reached out to each other more and to my husband and me drawing us closer emotionally and spiritually as a family. Even our two dogs, Sargeant and Sadie, are happier having us closer and at home every day.
When the Earth stands still, let me encourage us all to pay attention to those free gifts that are most important to take in: the renewing message of spring all around us of rebirth, new growth and the power of positivity. Remember to reach and teach self-care, self-love and gentleness towards self and others; with gracefulness and gratefulness.
As a reminder, we still have control over how we choose to spend our days, choose our thoughts and choose our actions. Having so much time on my hands, to be honest, I thought I would use the opportunity to turn to one of my first loves; writing. Instead, I find myself soaking in the warmth of the sun, paying attention to divine breath that has been given to us and reflecting on how best to be a loving force into the future with my family.
When I imagine holding the thermos in my hand and flipping the switch, I want the world to stop and reflect on living life as a gift not to be taken for granted.
Kat Helms writes from Taneytown.