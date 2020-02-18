Community Voices (Helms): Connecting negative judgments of piercings, tattoos to our colonial past

My aha moment came when I heard the lady in the courthouse at Colonial Williamsburg describe the punishment given to those placed in the stocks. Cox describes the whole affair this way: “The pillory, or ‘stretch-neck,’ called ‘the essence of punishment’ in England, stood in the main squares of towns up and down the colonies. An upright board, hinged or divided in half with a hole in which the head was set fast, it usually also had two openings for the hands. Often the ears of the subject were nailed to the wood on either side of the head hole. In 1648 in Maryland, John Goneere, convicted of perjury, was ‘nayled by both eares to the pillory 3 nailes in each eare and the nailes to be slitt out, and whipped 20 good lashes.’"