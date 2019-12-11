This year, having neither time, nor person power due to my busy schedule, I contacted new Mayor Bradley Wantz from Taneytown, where I reside, one day before the event to see if he could help to make the display happen on such short notice. Wantz immediately contacted Councilwoman Judith Fuller, who was coordinating the event, and then I received a text with the sponsor criteria and OK to proceed. I texted back a thank-you but that I didn’t believe I could pull it off in time by myself.