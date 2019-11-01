We live in a dangerous world, and in some ways it is more dangerous than at the end of the Cold War when there were roughly 70,000 nuclear bombs stashed between the nuclear powers and targeted to major population centers. Now we’re down to just under 14,000 with 3,750 operational (by treaty). We are on the cusp of nuclear proliferation with Iran, North Korea, and others adding to the mix. And the U.S. and Russia are embarking on a military upgrade and possibly a Cold War re-emergence.