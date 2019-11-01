We’re enjoying a relatively robust economy, and folks are happy with that. My investment portfolio is up, and barring a financial collapse, I’m probably good to go. Why should I care about Constitutional thinking by Alexander Hamilton over 200 hundred years ago?
No president has ever been impeached and removed from office by the Senate. Arguably, President Nixon might have been in the early 1970s had he not resigned. Yet today — and for the past generation or so — partisanship trumps all ethical behavior.
President Trump consulted with Russian President Vladimir Putin but not Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi regarding the Seal execution of the ISIS leader, Al-Baghdadi.
Trump possibly might be given a free ride if he did indeed shoot a person on Fifth Avenue — as he jokingly suggested — if he did not do it in a particularly vicious way. But if he acted especially cowardly and it involved children, he might have been held accountable, and perhaps have his wrist slapped. Attorney General Bill Barr would have the children’s family indicted for starting a conspiracy.
The Constitution was drafted in a time when political parties were not officially recognized. The president and vice president were often political rivals. And the colonies were nervous about a strong leader, who could become a king or emperor.
Trump’s actions meet the framework of Hamilton’s concerns of a president colluding or conspiring with a foreign government.
Yet how do we resolve the unwavering, “drink the Kool-Aid” position from the party he represents? Or should we care? What if the economy were lousy? It wouldn’t matter. They would come up with something else.
I am struck by the unprecedented reaction of our “professional” cadre of diplomats and military experts who risk their careers to express outrage at this administration’s steps, especially in White House telephone calls and secret diplomatic exchanges with Putin. This includes senior officials, e.g. former Secretary of State Jim Mattis and former Chief of Staff John Kelly, both four-star generals. But the lower tier of both political appointees, representatives to the National Security Council and diplomats is an impressive collection.
We live in a dangerous world, and in some ways it is more dangerous than at the end of the Cold War when there were roughly 70,000 nuclear bombs stashed between the nuclear powers and targeted to major population centers. Now we’re down to just under 14,000 with 3,750 operational (by treaty). We are on the cusp of nuclear proliferation with Iran, North Korea, and others adding to the mix. And the U.S. and Russia are embarking on a military upgrade and possibly a Cold War re-emergence.
Trump is not responsible for this, nor were former presidents Clinton, Bush, and Obama. It’s in our collective DNA.
I spent much of my career assessing the effects of nuclear power plant meltdowns and the effects of nuclear weapons testing. I’m not sure we could tolerate even one thermonuclear explosion in New York City or Los Angeles or Washington. Hundreds or thousands would destroy life for a long, long time.
The concept of Mutual Assured Destruction (MAD) was used not as a particularly good idea during the Cold War but as a last resort after reason and everything else failed.
It only worked — and surprisingly so — because leadership in the United States and Russia were “rational” enough to avoid stumbling or bumbling into a major confrontation. But presidents recognized the need to keep the military and diplomats in the loop.
What our military leaders — whether by anonymous letters to the New York Times by members of his cabinet, by anonymous whistleblower reports, or recently by direct testimony to the House Intelligence Committee — are saying is that the check on the inability for exclusive self-servingness of this administration has been removed, and we are in extreme peril.
There are always nuances to a complicated impeachment process, including in this instance that because the elections are only a year away, why not let the voters decide. My sense of recent news events is that things are rapidly spiraling out of control, and Trump could do irreparable harm to our national interests in the time remaining.
I base this on recent statements by retired Gen. Kelly, the length of the ongoing controversy, e.g. publishing the “Adult in the Room” letter in the New York Times, and now the obviousness of collusion between Trump and Putin. Pelosi’s “all Roads lead to Putin” comment rings true. We haven’t had time to digest giving up our position in Syria and the Middle East to Russia. But it ranges from bad to very bad. It looks dicey for the fate of Israel in the mid to long term.
Impeachment, like MAD, may not be the best option, but given the circumstances we have to start some place. Doing nothing endangers everybody.
