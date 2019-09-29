Community Voices: Plot thickens as Trump Derangement Syndrome leads to impeachment inquiry

Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, is a typical example. While the country waited for the Mueller Report to be released, Schiff assured us that he knew that the president was guilty of collusion and/or obstruction of justice. He had seen the “proof.” And the Democrats banked on Mueller to “prove” their case for impeachment. Unfortunately, their plans fell through when Mueller and his entourage of left-wing attorneys failed to find the evidence. Did that stop Schiff? Au contraire. He was off and running, assuring us yet again that there was, indeed, conclusive evidence of the President’s misdeeds. We have yet to see it.