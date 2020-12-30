Roemer: Eliminating team names like Indians just another empty gesture that solves nothing | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

By the way, what does it cost to change the name of a professional sports team? I have no idea, but I’m sure the patent and trademark attorneys will get a hefty sum. Of course everything will need to be rebranded with the new name and logo. Uniforms, signage, advertising, letterhead, business cards, and a thousand other things. I’m not sure how many Native Americans will get any of that money. Probably none. It’s too bad that money can’t be used to spur economic development for the people in whose name these changes are being made. Instead, we posture and pat ourselves on the back for being so “woke.” That’s what happens when the elite make decisions for others. They act to sooth their own guilty consciences at the expense of people who would rather just have the same opportunity to succeed as everyone else.