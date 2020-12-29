Pyatt: Misinformation made virus worse than it should’ve been; vaccine can end it | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

We are now in an extremely cruel race with nature to get the various vaccines made and distributed and into the arms of all Americans as quickly as possible and in numbers sufficient to to enhance the existing naturally occurring immunity. Relying on the natural immunity process alone could kill as many as a million or more Americans (could be as high as 2 million), but if we pull off the vaccine immunization properly and continue wearing masks and social distancing — even after getting vaccinated — perhaps it will be “only” half a million. We’re already over 330,000.