Benedict: Understanding COVID-19 restrictions through lessons from the past | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

While the limits and mandates are designed and intended for our good, they have met resistance. This should come as no surprise. People naturally resist restrictions on activities they find pleasurable or meaningful and likewise resist mandates to do certain things even when it can be shown that doing those things is in their best interests. Just ask any doctor, nurse or pharmacist — patients are notoriously non-compliant when it comes to taking their medicine as prescribed or following through on recommendations to diet, exercise more, or quit substance use.