Much of the veracity in the belief that Russia was the chief architect of assisting President Trump in his ultimately upset victory in 2016 — one could argue that it eventually didn’t matter, since Trump likely won legitimately — and Trump’s willingness to participate in this questionable/illegal arrangement assuming he wouldn’t be caught, came from a CIA high-level asset. This can only be reported in general terms to both protect information gained and to protect the asset from execution, but all of the American spymasters believe it to be true. This is 24-karat gold for intelligence officials but not so much for many Trump supporters.