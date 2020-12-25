Manning: For Christmas, a look at the prophecy, timeline, setting of Christ’s birth | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

The Father prearranged every detail, so people would be able to see and understand just who is this God-Man with whom we have to do. He even forecast it for us. Remember the account of Abraham when God told him to offer his only son as a sacrifice? (Genesis 22) When they came to Mount Moriah, Issac asked his father, “where is the lamb for the sacrifice?” And Abraham replied, “God will provide Himself a lamb for a burnt offering.” This was, of course, a test of Abraham’s faith and trust in God, but also another picture of our Savior and His willingness to suffer and die as payment for your sin and mine.