Dear President Trump,
As you know, I am a lapsed Democrat and registered Republican who votes both ways.
I call myself an “Indepatriot” to reflect autonomy from special interests and patriotic (not nationalistic) love of justice, truth, and freedom.
I read an interesting article about your recent Pennsylvnia speech. A Times columnist attendee described your political rallies as, “more like rock concerts or live wrestling shows than normal political events.”
I couldn’t agree more.
While I’ve attended many rock concerts, I’ve yet to witness live professional wrestling. I know both can be emotionally uplifting, but neither are very truth-based.
I watched TV wrestling as a youngster when Bruno Sammartino was popular. I remember my disappointment upon realizing that the matches were fake.
My takeaway from the rock concert/wrestling analogy is that your rally attendees revel in your name calling, exaggerations, innuendo, and outright lies.
All of these plus your incredible stage presence and delivery promote your persona as ‘The Greatest Showman.’
In confirming this, I listened to your entire Hershey speech. I heard intro songs like “Macho Man” and “Beat It,” which seemed to reflect escape from your impeachment rap. Ironically, “Beat it” is really about disdaining violence, which you promote against protestors, and knowing when to back down from a fight.
On stage, you called congressmen, “low IQ”, “crooked bastard” and FBI leaders, “scum.” Among your sad and funny falsehoods were:
1. “Russia wishes that Hillary Clinton won.” Russia actively sought to swing the election to you.
2. “This country is so respected and we were not respected four years ago. We were laughed at.” Particularly funny given Trudeau’s and others’ belittling of you.
3. “The FBI discovered that we did absolutely nothing wrong.” Really? Not what I read at all.
4. “I heard that Peter Strzok needed a restraining order to keep him away from his once lover.” (Lisa Page). Total lie but it sure energized your crowd.
5. “The whistleblower wrote something that was totally untrue.” All allegations were substantiated by career diplomats/patriots, despite total obstruction from the White House.
6. “What I said was perfect.” Even most Republicans don’t believe this.
7. “The ocean is going to rise one-eighth of an inch within the next 250 years.” This is occurring every year, as part of the global warming you deny.
8. “Our air and water are cleaner now than it’s ever been with all that we’re doing.” Come on now.
9. “I don’t care about press.” Unbelievable!
10. “We’re healing our country.” Now I’m laughing.
11. I’ve actually kept more promises than I made.” Really laughing now. Impossibility!
12. “He (Beto) wanted to get rid of religion, the Bible.” Blatantly untrue.
13. “Democrats stand for crime, corruption and chaos” … “Virtually every top Democrat supports late term abortion … right up until the moment of birth.” Over the top lying!
President Trump, you are heads above Huey Long and George Wallace as populist political showmen. You are wrestling mogul Vince McMahon to the 10th power.
But that’s my point. Innuendo, exaggerations, lies, and name calling are part of fake wrestling. They have no place in the presidency.
You whip your supporters into frenzies and blind them to truth and civility.
Our Times Editor wrote that the 40% in your camp, “truly would support you if you shot someone on Fifth Avenue.” You’ve said much the same yourself. I still refuse to believe this, as would my Trump supporting friends.
Nevertheless, to your base, I ask: Does truth not matter?
Why shouldn’t Bolton, McGahn, Mulvaney and you testify under oath per legitimate subpoenas? 70% of Americans want this. Why are you so fearful of Trump financial data becoming public?
I believe that, given your sleazy history in business, with the disgraced Trump Foundation, with women and the truth, you have much to hide.
I think the release of more Ukraine and financial information would mark the tipping point in your presidency.
Then, while you’d retain your status as “The Greatest Showman,” you’ll also be fully exposed as Oz, the Man Fraud behind the curtain.
Respectfully, Mike.
Mike McGrew lives in Westminster. His e-mail is mcgrewclark@hotmail.com